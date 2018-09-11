Tunnicliffe replaces Chetty for Caribbean tour

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) – Uncapped teenager, Faye Tunnicliffe, has been called up for the tour of the West Indies, after two players were forced out of the South Africa squad which left for the Caribbean on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Tunnicliffe, a wicketkeeper-batsman, who is yet to earn a cap for South Africa, will replace the experienced gloveman Trisha Chetty, who has been sidelined with a disc protrusion on her lower back.

Seamer Shabnim Ismail, meanwhile, has pulled out of the touring party to be with her gravely ill father. She has not been replaced.

Tunnicliffe is one of several new players in the squad with Tumi Sekhukhune, Robyn Searle and Saarah Smith already included.

South Africa take on West Indies in three One-Day Internationals at Kensington Oval from September 16-22, a series that forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

The tourists will also play a five-match Twenty20 International series, beginning at the Oval on September 24, with the remaining games scheduled for the Brian Lara Stadium from September 28 to October 6.