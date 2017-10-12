T&T stun USA to put them out of World Cup

October 12, 2017
Trinidad and Tobago celebrate after going ahead in their World Cup qualifier against the USA on Tuesday night.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago stunned United States 2-1 here Tuesday night, to end an otherwise disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign on a high and dump the CONCACAF powerhouses out of the Russia showpiece.

Playing at the Ato Boldon Stadium, an Omar Gonzalez own goal in the 17th minute put the hosts ahead before Alvin Jones smashed home a long-range effort in the 37th, to hand them a 2-0 lead at half-time.

The U.S. pulled one back almost immediately on the resumption through Christian Pulisic courtesy of another long-range strike, but though they pressed for the remainder of the second half, the U.S. failed to come up with the all-important equaliser.

To compound matters, Honduras shocked group winners Mexico 3-2 in San Pedro Sula while Panama pulled off another surprise by beating Costa Rica 2-1 in Panama City, to finish ahead of the U.S. in the standings.

Mexico topped the standings with 21 points, Costa Rica finished second with 16, while Panama and Honduras ended third and fourth respectively on 13 points apiece.

The defeat left USA fifth on 12 while T&T, who were eliminated ahead of the final series of games, finished bottom on six points.

 
