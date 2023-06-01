T&T sports minister to deliver feature address at National Sports Awards

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Minister of Sport and Community Development in Trinidad and Tobago, Shamfa Cudjoe, will deliver the feature address at this year’s National Sports Awards scheduled for June 10 at the St John’s Pentecostal Church on Lauchland Benjamin Drive.

This is according to chair of the event’s organising committee, Cleofoster Harris, who said Cudjoe will also host a number of consultations while on the ground.

“The guest speaker will be the honourable sports minister of Trinidad and Tobago so she will be coming in and will be here on the ground from next Thursday morning, and will be having technical meetings because she is one of those ministers in the region where she want to help the smaller islands, so she is going to have different technical meetings with the minister of sports [Daryll Matthew], the director of sports [Heather Samuel Daley] and she will be our featured guest speaker on the night,” he said.

Harris also revealed that the event, slated to start at 6:00 pm will, for the first time, be open to the general public.

“Whereas before we had it as by invite only, because we are going to such a massive auditorium, we are encouraging the general public to come out and support. The invitations have gone out or are about to go out to the different sporting associations, so we are no longer just inviting the presidents and the secretary generals, but we are inviting the entire association members to come out and support their athletes who are nominated,” he said.

The committee chair went on to add that although they will allow some leeway where it pertains to the dress code, attendees are expected to respect the prestige of the event.

“We’re trying to make it apply to the general public, but we are not turning away anybody who doesn’t come with the dress code but it’s a dress affair. We don’t expect you to come in a jeans and a Polo shirt but we expect you to come dress appropriately in like, formal wear attire,” he said.

Sprinter Cejhae Greene and high-jumper Priscilla Frederick Loomis were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of The Year for 2019, while junior athletes and sprinters Joella Lloyd and Ajarni Daley copped the Junior Sportswoman and Sportsman titles.