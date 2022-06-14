Tryum FC claims inaugural St Mary’s North Constituency Football League

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Tryum FC emerged champions in the first instalment of the St Mary’s North Constituency Football League, clinching the title by just one point.

The Tryum men, who went unbeaten in the competition with five wins and two draws in seven matches, amassed 17 points to finish ahead of Bendals FC who finished second with 16 points. Bendals won five, drew one and lost one of their seven showings.

Green City, who were also unbeaten after winning three and drawing four of their matches, round off the top three with 13 points.

One member of the league’s organising committee, Terry Blanchette, dubbed the league a success, hinting that it could become a permanent fixture within the area.

“It’s very difficult to put on a league of this stature but we managed to pull it off. I think it was a huge success and I just want to thank those involved. We want to make it an annual event because what we are trying to accomplish is to target youths and persons of certain age groups. We just want to harness the talent around the area so hopefully we can look within these areas to get players to help bolster our team,” he said.

Blanchette also sought to debunk belief that the league, based on its name, was a political event, clarifying that although it was sponsored by some political figures, it was not affiliated to any politician or political party.

“We sent out invitational letters to the teams and we also compiled sponsorship letters which we delivered to different individuals [including] MP [Molwyn Joseph] who is the representative for the area, and he gave us sponsorship. We also went to the senator [Jonathan Joseph] and he also gave us sponsorship as well as other businesses around the area; so it’s basically sponsorship from various entities,” he said.

Bolans (11 points), Tamo FC (8 points), Lion Hill (4 points), Jennings Youth (3 points) and Demolition FC (2) points, round off the standings.