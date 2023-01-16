Tryum FC and All Saints United record big wins in APL

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Tryum FC recorded the biggest win over the weekend in the Antigua Premier League (APL) with a 4-0 triumph over Cedar Grove BlueJays FC on Saturday night.

Tryum found themselves on the scoreboard as early as the 4th minute of play with a goal from Chevel Cunningham.

The goals just kept coming after that as Hanel Burrell, Jahvin Sutherland and Curlon Joseph found the back of the net in minutes 49, 75 and 83.

The frustration was evident for the BlueJays, and things got even worse throughout the match as they were forced to play with a man short after Ajauni Matthew was red carded in the 47th minute for violent conduct.

Meanwhile, All Saints United also found themselves in the winners’ circle on Saturday evening at the ABFA Technical Facility in Paynters after trouncing Grenades 3-0.

Randolph Burton got the ball rolling for the victors scoring in the 49th minute.

Akani Thomas followed suit in minute 71 while the third and final goal came from Nazir McBurnette five minutes later.

In the other match played that day, Parham FC and Liberta Blackhawks played to a two-all draw.

Parham drew first blood scoring in the 6th minute, but an equaliser would not be far on the horizon for their opponents, and in minute 17 it came by way of a penalty kick from Clarence March.

Parham would however take a 2-1 lead just moments after the second half began, but they could not hold onto the slim advantage and in the 74th minute Malique Martin would equalise again for the Blackhawks.

A day earlier at Bendals, the home team defeated West Ham FC 3-0.

Alva Guishard, Jabare Hanson and Anjis Anthony all found the back of the net for the victors.