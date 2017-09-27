Truck driver assisting police following a traffic collision on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway

The driver of a dump truck C12762 has turned himself over to the police following a traffic collision in which three people were seriously injured.

The truck driver had initially “fled the scene” of the accident which occurred on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway shortly after 10:00 am on Tuesday.

Details regarding the incident are still sketchy.

However, a police corporal from the Traffic Department told our newsroom yesterday that, “The truck C12762, which was heading towards St John’s, swerved off the road and collided with a black Honda motor car A42472 which was travelling in the opposite direction.”

The police officer said the truck then toppled over and landed in a nearby gutter. Another vehicle which was parked nearby was also damaged during the incident.

The three people – a middle-aged man and two women, who were travelling in the Honda car, were rushed to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC), with serious injuries to the upper body.

Witnesses reported that the passengers had to be removed from the car with the assistance of the fire department.

Police officers on the scene emphasised the need for motorists to use their seatbelts.

Leonard Cabral, Assistant Commissioner of Police, was among those who made the call.

“We are still appealing to drivers to please wear their seatbelts. Some of the injuries that were sustained were caused because the passengers were not using their seatbelts,” the senior officer said.

The traffic police said the driver of the truck is assisting law enforcement officers with their investigation.

He said it is likely that the driver will be arrested and charged with dangerous driving.