Tropical storm watches issued for Lesser Antilles

A number of tropical storm watches have been issued as an approaching disturbance in the Lesser Antilles is forecasted to become a tropical storm tonight. The government of France has been issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Guadeloupe and Martinique. The government of Barbados has been issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Dominica. The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque eastward along the southern coast of the island and the entire northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area. At 5PM the disturbance was centered near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 59.2 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands tonight, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm tonight. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches). The potential tropical cyclone is expected to produce rainfall of about two to four inches over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico with isolated amounts of six inches; one to three inches over the northern Windward Islands; and three to six inches over the Dominican Republic. According to the National Hurricane Center, this rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding and potential mudslides across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in the Lesser Antilles tonight, and are also possible within the watch area in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico beginning Tuesday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in the Dominican Republic beginning early Wednesday.