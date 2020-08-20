Tropical storm watch in effect for Antigua and Barbuda

Spread the love













The following is a Facebook post from the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service:

TD13 at 11 am was about 645 miles east of Antigua and Barbuda with winds of 35 mph, moving WNW at 21 mph. Watches remain in efect for the LeewardIslands, excluding Montserrat. Continue to implement your tropical cyclone plan, especially if you are in of near the cone-of-uncertainty.

A warning may be required later for some islands later. The chance of warnings have decreased a bit for Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis