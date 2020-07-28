Tropical Storm Warning issued; NODS reiterates preparedness

Spread the love













The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) reiterates the need for residents to take the necessary precautions to protect life and property as the island is placed under a tropical storm warning.

This means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

According to the latest information from the Meteorological Office, Tropical Disturbance AL 92 is expected to become a tropical storm before reaching the Leeward Islands. Based on the projected path it is expected to pass south of Antigua and Barbuda, which makes the island on the stronger side of the system.

Residents should continue to monitor the local media for updates from the Met Office and bring their hurricane preparedness plans to completion.

Meanwhile, 20 additional shelters have been added to the list of 48 structures previously published bringing the total to 68. These will assist NODS in ensuring that adequate space is provided to shelter occupants in light of the Covid-19 virus and the need for physical distancing.

NODS advises that all the churches on the list are category one shelters meaning that once the impact has passed occupants will vacate them and, if needed, will be accommodated in the other shelters such as the schools.

The list will be distributed to media houses and will be posted on NODS Facebook and Instagram pages.