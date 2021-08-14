Tropical Storm Warning issued for Antigua & Barbuda

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat, as Tropical Depression Seven closes in on the Leeward Islands. At 8 pm the center of the depression was located near latitude 15.6 North, longitude 53.1 West. According to the National Hurricane Center, the depression is moving quickly toward the west near 22 mph (35 km/h). Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday. The depression is expected to produce three to six inches of rain on Saturday into Monday. The NHC says this rainfall may produce scattered areas of flash and urban flooding.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.