Tropical Storm Warning in place for Barbuda while a watch remains for Antigua

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Office has issued a tropical storm warning for the sister-isle of Barbuda while a watch remains in place for Antigua.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 12 hours.

According to the 11:00 a.m. update, while a watch remains in place for Antigua which means storm conditions are possible within 12 hours, a tropical storm warning could be issued early this afternoon.

On the forecast track, the centre of Philippe is expected to pass near or just northeast of

the northern Leeward Islands tonight.

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) says residents should already have their preparedness plans in place.

NODS has been in regular contact with its district disaster team of volunteers and has instructed that at least one shelter in Barbuda be opened and there may be the need for a similar action to be taken here in Antigua.

Persons living in low-lying or flood-prone areas should take the necessary precautions and be ready to evacuate if the need arises.

Residents should continue to monitor the local media for regular updates.