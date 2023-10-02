Tropical Storm Philippe Poses Rainfall and Flood Threat to Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services issued an advisory today, warning residents of the potential impact of Tropical Storm Philippe, which is currently located about 95 miles east-southeast of Barbuda.

As of the latest update at 8:00 AM AST, the centre of Tropical Storm Philippe was positioned at latitude 17.0 North and longitude 60.5 West, (approximately 80 miles east of Antigua), moving in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 7 miles per hour (11 km/h). The storm boasts maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

While no immediate changes in the watches and warnings were reported in the advisory, a Tropical Storm Watch is currently in effect for Antigua and Barbuda. Residents in these areas are advised to stay vigilant and monitor the storm’s progress closely.

The forecast indicates that Philippe is likely to bring heavy rains and potential flooding to portions of the Leeward Islands later today. Barbuda and Antigua are expected to receive between 4 to 6 inches of rainfall, while the rest of the Leeward Islands may experience 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. This amount of precipitation has the potential to result in isolated to scattered flash flooding, urging residents to exercise caution.

Furthermore, tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles (280 km), primarily east and southeast of the storm’s centre, may impact the watch areas later today. It is crucial for residents to stay informed about the storm’s developments and to heed any safety recommendations from local authorities.

In addition to rainfall and wind concerns, swells generated by Tropical Storm Philippe are expected to affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through midweek. These swells could create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, posing additional risks to beachgoers and mariners.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services are closely monitoring the storm’s progress, and the next complete advisory is expected at 11:00 AM AST. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

As the situation unfolds, residents of Antigua and Barbuda are urged to prioritize safety and preparedness, especially in areas prone to flooding and coastal erosion. Tropical Storm Philippe serves as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant during the hurricane season and taking necessary precautions to protect lives and property.