Tropical disturbances pose threat to Eastern Caribbean

The USA’s National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, including one with a 70 percent chance of development within seven days.

NHC forecasters anticipate that the latter will become a tropical depression or tropical storm by this weekend. Up to news time, it was positioned several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, moving westward at a speed of 15 to 20 mph.

Currently located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the system continues to produce disorganised showers and thunderstorm activity.

The local Met Office says it could be a threat to the Eastern Caribbean.

As a result, the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service is advising residents to finalise their hurricane preparedness plans as the disturbance continues to develop.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave located over the west-central Caribbean Sea is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorm activity while it moves rapidly westward at around 20 mph.

The NHC said this system could gradually develop later this week as it moves over the western Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This system currently has a 40 percent chance of developing.

Director of the Meteorological Service, Dale Destin, also says there is a 90 percent chance of showers and 30 percent chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.