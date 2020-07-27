Tropical Disturbance projected to be near Antigua/Barbuda as a tropical storm

Spread the love













The following is a press release from the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS):

27th July 2020

Based on the forecast track of Tropical Disturbance AL 92 now east south east of the Leeward Islands, the National Office of Disaster (NODS) is encouraging residents to rush their hurricane preparedness plans to a speedy conclusion.

According to information from the Met Office, on its projected forecast track, Tropical Disturbance AL 92 could be near or over Antigua and Barbuda late Wednesday/ Thursday potentially as a strong tropical storm. However, it is still early to say what path the system could take.

NODS urges residents to continue monitoring the system as it poses a moderate and growing threat with the potential to cause significant damage and loss of life, property and livelihood.

Efforts should also be made to stock up on supplies to include non-perishable goods, medication and other items. Persons living on Barbuda are advised to take their preparations seriously and fishermen and other boat owners are asked to verify that their safe harbour is intact.

The list of hurricane shelters has been posted and can be found on the NODS facebook page – www.facebook.com/National Office of Disaster Services – Antigua/Barbuda. – the end –