Tropical Depression upgraded to tropical storm with possibility of storm watches for Antigua & Barbuda

The area of concern, formerly known as AL94, situated east of the Windward Islands, has been upgraded to a tropical storm now named Tammy.

This weather system is expected to impact the Lesser Antilles, with Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe currently under Tropical Storm Watches. Additional watches and warnings are likely to be required in the coming hours.

The impending storm’s influence is already becoming evident, as heavy rains are predicted to begin affecting the northern Windward and Leeward Islands by Friday. These rains are expected to spread into the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend.

This influx of rainfall may result in isolated flash flooding and urban flooding, especially in areas of lower elevation. In regions with higher terrain, isolated mudslides are a potential concern.

Recent visible satellite imagery reveals that its associated circulation is gradually becoming more defined. Furthermore, the system’s shower and thunderstorm activity is becoming increasingly organized. Wind data obtained from satellites indicate that the system is already generating winds of tropical storm force. The formation of a tropical storm is anticipated, with expectations that it will take shape later today or tonight. The system is currently projected to move westward or west-northwestward toward the Lesser Antilles.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles are urged to stay informed and monitor the progress of the disturbance closely. Advisories may be initiated later in the day, potentially including the issuance of storm watches for certain islands.

Regardless of the system’s development, it carries the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles starting on Friday.

The meteorological team continues to provide updates and guidance, and residents are encouraged to stay tuned to official sources for the latest information and potential warnings as Tammy approaches.

Forecaster Berg of the National Hurricane Center in Miami emphasizes the importance of preparedness and vigilance, as the dynamic weather situation continues to evolve.