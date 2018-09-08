Tropical depression 9 is now Tropical Storm Isaac

New Story

Tropical Storm Isaac remains a serious concern for the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Centre has upgraded Tropical Depression Nine to Tropical Storm Isaac, the ninth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

It’s centered over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean about 1640 miles (2640 km) east of the Windward Islands, and moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h). A westward motion with an increase in forward speed are expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Isaac could become a hurricane by Monday.

Get the latest information regarding Isaac by going directly to the NHC website at www.nhc.noaa.gov/#Isaac