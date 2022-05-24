Trio who stole more than $600K worth of jewellery to be sentenced this week

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

By the end of this week, three persons who admitted to participating in a $600,000 jewellery heist will be sentenced for their crimes.

Kenisha Whyte-Challenger, Kerriano Thomas and Jevon Lloyd were jointly charged with aggravated robbery and, having pleaded guilty to the crime, they were to be sentenced last Friday but the sentencing was pushed to this Friday.

The robbery is said to have taken place on May 11, 2019 at the home of a relative of well-known politician, Member of Parliament Asot Michael.

Three other persons — Ian O’Brien, Vernon Braithwaite and Ivlaw John — were charged with receiving stolen goods, knowing that they were the proceeds of a crime.

However, they denied the charge and are awaiting a date when their case will go trial.

According to the facts of the case, Whyte-Challenger, Thomas and Lloyd went to the Blue Waters residence where Whyte-Challenger exited the vehicle and found a domestic worker alone at the premises.

Upon being informed that the occupants of the house were not at home, Whyte-Challenger is said to have gotten back into the car and reversed.

The worker reportedly took out her phone and attempted to photograph the vehicle’s licence plate number when the woman stopped the car and one of the men jumped out.

He allegedly pointed a gun at the worker, which caused her to lock herself in a bedroom and call the police.

The trio then entered the house and stole an iPad valued at $1,350, $5,400 cash, and jewellery worth $645,394.50.

Lloyd reportedly gave his share of the jewellery to a female friend and it is believed that, on May 13, 2019, she and Lloyd went to a jewellery store where she sold a gold chain to John.

The next day, Braithwaite allegedly sold more of the stolen jewellery.

It is also believed that, in June 2019, Thomas took a necklace to a jewellery store where O’Brien agreed to pay for the item