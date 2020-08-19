Trio to be tried for not wearing facemasks

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Three men will be tried before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on November 25 for failing to wear facemasks during the national state of emergency.

Yesterday, Dane Samuel, Saliem Harrigan and Kareem Bacus pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Harrigan’s lawyer, Michael Archibald, submitted a bail application on behalf of his client but it was denied.

The facts of the case are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, a husband and wife charged with the possession and cultivation of 76 cannabis plants also came before the court yesterday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Lois Santana and 36-year-old Robert Santana, both of Hatton, will appear before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh again today to answer to the charges.

On August 16, officers visited their home based on information received in a larceny investigation.

During the search, the police allegedly noticed a bushy substance on the table resembling cannabis and later found 76 plants in the yard.

Lois Santana, who is a teacher, and Robert Santana, a plumber, apparently claimed the plants belonged to Lois and were being used for a project.