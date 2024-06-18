Trio suspected of planning criminal activities remanded

- Advertisement -

By Tahna Weston

[email protected]

Three men suspected of planning criminal acts have been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison after making their first court appearance since being charged last week.

Jahquan Davis, 22, Judah Francis and Devon Burton, both 24, jointly face two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of illegal possession of ammunition, and one count of attempting to use a firearm for the furtherance of an offence.

Francis of Potters Village faces an additional charge of dangerous driving. He pleaded guilty to all of the offences except for attempting to use a firearm in the furtherance of an offence.

The prosecution told the court that they accepted only Francis’ dangerous driving plea and will go to trial on all the other counts, in spite of his admittance to the other offences.

Meanwhile, Burton of Paynters, and Davis of Skerrits Pasture both denied all the charges.

The matter is listed for trial on September 23.

Reports are that the men were detained by police last Wednesday after two guns, ammunition, and masks were found in their vehicle, items police suspect were going to be used to commit crimes.

The defendants were reportedly travelling in a grey Toyota Vitz when they were stopped by a joint police-military team on Factory Road.

Law enforcers believe this operation prevented imminent criminal activities.

Attorney Sherfield Bowen represented Burton, while Davis and Francis are unrepresented.