Trio due in court on gun and drugs charges

Charges have been laid against two of the three men for whom a wanted bulletin was issued by police last week.

Elijah Lewis, 35, and Matthew Edwards, 31, both of Cashew Hill, have been charged with possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition, along with possession of 1,015 grams of cannabis, and possession of cannabis with intent to transfer.

A third man has also been charged with the same offences.

He is 25-year-old Tyree Smith of Browne’s Avenue.

Edwards was further served with an additional charge of possessing 34 grams of cannabis.

The charges arose following a police search of a Cashew Hill property on November 13, known to be occupied by the accused. Smith, who was present at the time, was arrested and taken into custody.

All three men are due to appear in court today.

The third man previously wanted by police – David Fallen – has since been excluded from the investigations.