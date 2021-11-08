25.6 C
St John's
Monday, 08 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesTrio charged with kidnapping of Gray’s Farm man due before court this...
The Big Stories

Trio charged with kidnapping of Gray’s Farm man due before court this week

0
153
Arthur James has not been seen since October 28 (Police photo)

Police are still working to establish the whereabouts of Gray’s Farm man Arthur James after three men were charged in connection with his disappearance.

That is according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Frankie Thomas who spoke to Observer yesterday.

On Friday, Zamir O’Garro, Obasic O’Garro and Uroy Joseph, all from Liberta, were charged jointly with kidnapping in connection with James’ disappearance. James was reportedly last seen on October 28.

The three are due to appear before court this week, Inspector Thomas added.

A missing person’s report was filed at Freetown Police Station by a family member on October 30.  Since then, a team comprised of police officers and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force conducted searches in the St Phillip and Freetown area, where a mobile phone believed to belong to James was located. 

Lawmen say that James’ body has not been found.

Police are still appealing to anyone with information that can assist them further in their investigations to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (4877).

Previous articleQuestions raised over claim that hundreds of Barbudans have expressed interest in buying land
Next articleExperts reflect on failed CCJ referendum three years on
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

7 + 11 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021