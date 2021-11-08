Trio charged with kidnapping of Gray’s Farm man due before court this week

Police are still working to establish the whereabouts of Gray’s Farm man Arthur James after three men were charged in connection with his disappearance.

That is according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Frankie Thomas who spoke to Observer yesterday.

On Friday, Zamir O’Garro, Obasic O’Garro and Uroy Joseph, all from Liberta, were charged jointly with kidnapping in connection with James’ disappearance. James was reportedly last seen on October 28.

The three are due to appear before court this week, Inspector Thomas added.

A missing person’s report was filed at Freetown Police Station by a family member on October 30. Since then, a team comprised of police officers and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force conducted searches in the St Phillip and Freetown area, where a mobile phone believed to belong to James was located.

Lawmen say that James’ body has not been found.

Police are still appealing to anyone with information that can assist them further in their investigations to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (4877).