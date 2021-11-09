24.7 C
Trio charged with kidnapping missing man remanded to HMP

Zamir O’ Garro, Obasic O’ Garro and Uroy Joseph (Photos by Latrishka Thomas)

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Three men accused of kidnapping a Gray’s Farm man will be spending the next few months at Her Majesty’s Prison after they were remanded yesterday.

On Friday, brothers Zamir and Obasic O’Garro, along with Uroy Joseph all of Liberta, were jointly charged by the police with kidnapping relating to the disappearance of Arthur James.

James was reportedly last seen some time on Thursday, October 28th.

A missing person report was filed at Freetown Police Station by a family member on Saturday, October 30th. 

Since then, a team comprised of police officers and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force conducted searches in the St Phillip’s and Freetown areas, where a mobile phone believed to belong to James was located.

To date, James has not been found.

Secured by handcuffs, the three men made their first appearance in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

They were all represented by Attorney Wendel Robinson.

The trio was not given bail and was consequently remanded to prison where they will remain until their committal hearing on March 9, 2022.

On that day, should the file be complete, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards will declare if there is enough evidence against them to send the matter up to the High Court where they will stand trial if they do not enter a guilty plea.

Police are still appealing to anyone with information that can assist them further in their investigations to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (4877).

