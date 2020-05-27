Trio arrested on guns, drugs charges

Three people have been charged after police found guns, ammunition and a significant quantity of cannabis at a house in Antigua.

Police arrested and jointly charged Zamir O’Garro of Willoughby Bay, Abasic O’Garro of Pares Village, and Diane Caleb of Grays Farm, for unlawfully having a .22 firearm, 27 rounds of .22 ammunition and two .38 rounds in their possession.

They were further charged with possession of 592 grams of cannabis and 195 cannabis plants, cultivation of cannabis and being concerned with the supply of cannabis.

The items were discovered and seized after a search warrant was executed at O’Garro’s property on Sunday. All three people were present during the search and were arrested and taken into custody.

So far this year, a total of 15 illegal firearms and almost 300 rounds of ammunition have been seized by police, a release from the force’s communications arm said.