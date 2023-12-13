Trio accused of Nigel Christian’s murder to face the court next year

- Advertisement -

Three men accused of the 2020 killing of Customs Officer Nigel Christian are poised to declare their guilt or innocence early next year.

Christian, a 44-year-old high-ranking Customs official, was abducted from his McKinnons residence on July 10, 2020 and his lifeless body, bearing gunshot wounds, was discovered hours later in the Thibou’s area.

In April 2021, Lasean Bully of Cashew Hill, Wayne Thomas of Hatton, and Saleim Harrigan of Greenbay were charged with his murder and remanded to prison.

The case, after several adjournments in the All Saints Magistrate’s court, was officially committed to the January 2023 assizes in September 2022.

On Tuesday, the trio made their second appearance in the High Court before Justice Ann Marie Smith at which time their arraignment was adjourned to January 19, 2024 due to the absence of their attorneys.

In the committal hearing, the prosecution revealed that it had amassed over 40 pieces of evidence including documents, DNA evidence, cell tower data, mobile phone records, and video footage.

The prosecution has also stated that they have identified more than 50 witnesses who could be called to the stand, if necessary.