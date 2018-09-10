Trinidad rattled by earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 rattled Trinidad late Sunday night but there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West indies (UWI), said that the quake occurred at 11.34 pm (local time) and was located Latitude: 10.44N, Longitude: 61.54W. It had a depth of 40 kilo meters.

It said the quake was felt 22 km north west of the southern town of San Fernando, 24 km south of the capital, Port of Spain and 36 km south west of Arima, east of here.

The SRC did not say whether the quake is the latest aftershock the island has been experiencing after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked Trinidad and Tobago late last month, resulting in several buildings here suffering structural damage, and several cars crushed by falling walls.