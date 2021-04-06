Trinidad PM tests positive for COVID-19

Spread the love













SOURCE- TRINIDAD EXPRESS: Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister began experiencing flu-like symptoms yesterday evening and was subsequently tested for COVID-19.

Dr Rowley is in isolation and is under medical supervision.

Rowley was scheduled to receive his Covid-19 vaccine in Tobago today.

Rowley, who is in the sister island for the Easter holiday weekend, was to be vaccinated at the Scarborough Health Centre around 2.30 p.m.

The Prime Minister had previously announced that he would be in Tobago during the Easter holidays and once the vaccines became available during that time, he would be vaccinated.