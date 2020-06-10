Trinidad: Mom charged with failing to report rape of child, by her husband

Spread the love













(Trinidad Express) – Two people appeared in court today for separate offences against minors. Officers of the Eastern Division Child Protection Unit arrested a 52-year-old woman yesterday.

She was subsequently charged with failing to report a sexual assault that was committed against her daughter.

The male suspect, who is the woman’s husband, has since gone into hiding, police say.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The mother of three appeared at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court today and was granted bail in the sum of $500 cash by Magistrate Dubay.

The second arrest, which took place on June 4th 2020, involved a 61-year-old driver from Tobago. The 14-year-old victim, while assisting police with an enquiry into a physical assault case, confided to officers that the accused had been sexually assaulting her since she was seven-years-old. Enquiries were conducted and he was arrested and charged with three offences of grievous sexual assault and three offences of sexual intercourse with a female under 14 years.

He appeared before Magistrate Cedeno at the Scarborough Magistrate’s Court today and was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 or $20,000 cash.