Trinidad General Election Date: August 10

(Trinidad Express) – General Elections will be held on August 10.

Speaking at the 35th sitting of the House of Representatives on Friday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the date.

“I have advised her Excellency the President to dissolve the parliament at midnight tonight as per our constitution. Nomination day would be Friday 17th of July and polling day would be August 10th 2020.”

The announcement comes after the PNM’s last candidate was last night successfully screened for the Port of Spain South Constituency. Attorney Keith Scotland was approved at Queens Hall in Port of Spain.

The United National Congress (UNC) has completed its screening process but has yet to announce all candidates