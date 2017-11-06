TRINIDAD-EARTHQUAKE- Powerful 5.7 earthquake rocks Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov. 5, CMC – A powerful 5.7 earthquake was felt in sections of Trinidad and Tobago and as far north as St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.
The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine campus says the quake was felt around 11:00am, approximately 68 kilometres northwest of Tobago and 84 kilometres southeast of Grenada.
The Seismic Research Centre centre says in the twin island republic the quake was felt in the towns of Arima, Carapichaima, El Dorado, San Juan, Barataria and Valsayn.
Elsewhere in the region, residents in St Vincent and Grenadines and Grenada reported feeling strong tremors.
So far there have been no reports of damage or injuries.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; WOW64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/61.0.3163.100 Safari/537.36