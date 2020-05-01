Trinidad: Digicel asks employees to take pay cut

By Trinidad Express

Digicel has asked all employees, including managers, to take a temporary salary reduction due to the financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Managers at the highest salary tiers will get a 20 percent cut, while employees at lower salary tiers will be asked to take a five percent reduction. The chairman and all non-executive directors will waive their entire salaries for the first quarter of the fiscal year,” Digicel confirmed in a statement on Thursday night.

It said staff on an annual salary of US$10,000 or less will not be affected by the decision.

The salary cuts will take effect from today (May 1) and will last for the next 11 months.

“Given the dire economic situation that the world has begun to experience, this measure is necessary in order to keep as many people as possible employed at Digicel, as well as to ensure company continuity,” the company stated.

Digicel T&T chief executive officer Jabbor Kayumov announced the decision to staff during a virtual meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday.