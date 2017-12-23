TRINIDAD-CRIME-Gunmen kill three in early morning raid

December 23, 2017 CMC Further Afield No comments

Source: criminallawyermaryland.net

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec 23, CMC – Police are searching for gunmen who killed three people but spared the lives of two children during an early home invasion on Saturday.

The police said that the incident occurred at Cunupia, a town in central Trinidad. The authorities said a woman was among those killed. They have identified the victims as Vinta James, Wellington Thomas and Tristan Guy.

Resident said that gunshots were heard at around 6.00 am (local time) and later saw a group of men fleeing the area.

Two of those killed were found on a bed while the third was found in a corridor to the home.

Two children, who were said to be in the house at the time were not harmed.

So far this year, more than 473 people have been murdered in Trinidad and Tobago. Last year, the death toll stood at 463.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.