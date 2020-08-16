Trinidad: A 3rd Covid victim has died

Spread the love













(Trinidad Express) – On Sunday morning, the Health Ministry provided the following update:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing for COVID-19- 13,494

Number of unique patient tests completed – 11,844

Number of repeated tests – 1,650

Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago – 519

Total number of active cases – 368

Number of deaths – 11

Number of persons discharged – 140

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

The Ministry of Health regrets to inform the public that there is an additional COVID-19 related death.

The person is an adult male with pre-existing medical conditions.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 11.

• One (1) person has been discharged from the Brooklyn Facility, Sangre Grande.

• Twenty-two (22) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.

Six (6) cases are pending epidemiological investigation.

Two (2) are contacts of recently positive COVID-19 patients.

Fourteen (14) persons tested positive at a private lab

All established protocols have been implemented.

COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – (115)

Sixty –five (65) patients are en route/ being admitted to hospital.

Forty –five (45) new patients will be processed for admission.

Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility 68

3 (ICU)

COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – (143)

Brooklyn Facility, Sangre Grande 19

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are hospital wards that provide treatment for people who are very ill. They are staffed with health care professionals who are trained in ICU treatment and the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment.

High Dependency Units (HDUs) are wards for people who need more observation, treatment and nursing care than is possible in a general ward but slightly less than that given in an Intensive Care Unit.