Trimingham Trucking and Sandals stay atop Business League standings with crucial wins

- Advertisement -

Trimingham Trucking carried their record in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League to 9-1 (nine and one) with a slim one-point victory over Callon Shooters, winning 53-52 at the JSC basketball complex on Thursday.

T-Shawn Lewis led the charge with 19 points for the victors, and Donte Trimingham contributed with 13 points. Warren Bogle top-scored in a losing effort with 16 points, while Leroy Percival sank 12 points. The loss for Callon Shooters was their fifth in 11 outings.

Meanwhile, Sandals took their record to eight wins and one loss (8-1) with a 75-50 triumph over Police.

Keroi Lee was the top shooter for Sandals with 19 points, with Keaddy Martin adding 16 points to the effort. For the lawmen, Javon Simon led the scoring with 18 points while Jair Benta contributed with16 points. Police are yet to win a game in the competition.