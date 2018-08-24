Tridents snatch tense win as Tallawahs lose third straight

New Story

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (CMC) – Left-arm seamer, Raymon Reifer, produced a magnificent final over as Barbados Tridents overcame a below-par batting effort and five dropped catches to beat Jamaica Tallawahs by two runs and win their second match of the Caribbean Premier League here Wednesday night.

Defending what appeared to be an inadequate 156 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Tridents seemed headed for defeat when the hosts motored to 80 without loss in the 10th over with openers Johnson Charles stroking a top score of 42 and Glenn Phillips hitting 36.

When three wickets fell for 20 runs, Ross Taylor (26 not out) and David Miller (25 not out) combined in a half-century stand which left Tallawahs needing just nine runs from the last over.

Reifer held Taylor to a single off the first ball before Miller belted three runs to square leg to reduce the target to five from four balls.

But with the odds squarely against Tridents, Reifer kept Taylor scoreless off the third ball and allowed only a single to deep cover off the fourth.

Miller then swung and missed the penultimate delivery of the match and with four runs required from the last ball, the left-handed South African could only tug a full length ball to

long on, leaving Tallawahs agonisingly short of their target.

The defeat was the third on the trot for Tallawahs after they won their first three while Tridents captured their second in three outings, and now head to Bridgetown for five home games.

Australian star, Steve Smith, had earlier top-scored with a fine 63 off 44 deliveries while elegant stroke-maker Shai Hope chipped in with 43 as Tridents raised 156 for six off their 20 overs after being sent in.