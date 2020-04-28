Tributes for tragic young man who loved to help others

Recaldo Phillip was described as pleasant with a warm smile

By Gemma Handy

A young man who died suddenly on Sunday has been remembered as a “special” and “selfless” person by his grieving colleagues.

Recaldo Phillip died unexpectedly at the age of 27 – one of two men in their 20s to pass away within hours of each other leaving family and friends reeling.

Phillip, of Gambles, had worked at local call centre Client Communications Services (CCS) for two years.

“From the time he joined the CCS family in April 2018, we knew we had hired someone very special,” a statement from the firm said.

“With his pleasant demeanour, warm smile and charismatic personality, he attracted everyone’s attention. What we did not realise back then was the depth of his strength and the height of his character as a person and as a professional.

“He was a positive, respectful and selfless employee who readily identified with and embraced our company’s values.”

The firm said Phillip had “an affinity for helping others” and sought to do so at every opportunity, whether on the call centre floor or within the community.

The statement expressed shock at his sudden departure.

“The question still lingers, why him? One thing we are very sure of is that our CCS family was better with him in it.”

It added that colleagues were “very thankful” to have worked with Phillip who they said would be “truly missed”.

Phillip’s friends also paid tribute to him on Facebook, describing him as “a great heart and soul”.

Phillip, a former Clare Hall Secondary School and Antigua State College student, was rushed to hospital early Sunday afternoon but was pronounced dead a few minutes later after attempts to resuscitate him failed.

The circumstances immediately preceding his passing are not clear. Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas confirmed that an investigation into the death was now in the hands of medics. No foul play is suspected.

Meanwhile, relatives of the other young man who died on Sunday have told Observer that Jordan Ambrose had suffered from sickle cell his entire life.

The 24-year-old, of Tanner Street, had spent two days in hospital last week. He apparently returned on Friday after feeling unwell and passed away Sunday morning.

Ambrose’s distraught family said they were grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support shown to them from his friends and associates.