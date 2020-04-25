Tributes for late newspaper editor

Veteran broadcaster and former editor of the Antigua Sun, Timothy Payne



By Orville Williams

The local media community has been paying tribute to one of its stalwarts following the passing of Timothy Payne, former editor of the Antigua Sun.

Payne, of Barnes Hill, was a veteran broadcaster with several decades of experience and contributed significantly to the development of the country’s media landscape.

He was also a skilled photographer, an acclaimed author – with several books published – and a man devoted to Antigua and Barbuda’s culture. As some would say, he was as Antiguan as Antiguan could be.

Observer’s Paul Quinn, Payne’s cousin, close friend and broadcasting colleague, said, “It is indeed a sad day for us here in Antigua and Barbuda.

“Our worlds of literature, culture, educational instruction, art, photography, journalism, antiquity and history have lost one of its leading lights.”