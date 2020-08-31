Tributes for former Chamber of Commerce chairman

Spread the love













Chamber of Commerce members have paid tribute to a former president who died two weeks ago aged 82.

A service to commemorate the life of Noel Walling will take place tomorrow at the Holy Family Cathedral at Michael’s Mount from 9am.

Walling was the organisation’s president from 1978 to 1984, and, among other roles, held the position of chair of its nominations committee for many years after. A statement issued by the group said he had served “with distinction”.

Sent on behalf of directors, management and staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce, it expressed “sincere condolences” to Walling’s wife Sybil and brother Lionel, and other relatives.

Walling was an accountant by training, and when he left the Bank of Nova Scotia as part of its management team, he went on to become the assistant manager of Joseph Dew Division of Dantzler Ltd.

He served on the boards of several local companies in both the private and public sector, as well as the Antiguan director of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority, later to become the first Antiguan director of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

He also held corporate governance responsibility as part of the National Economic and Social Council, the Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority, and most recently, the Airport Services Antigua Limited.

“Through his intellect, as well as in many other tangible ways, he very quietly played no small part in the development of his nation of birth,” the statement said.

“We at the Chamber consider ourselves richer for his contributions, but poorer for his passing. He will be sorely missed,” it added.