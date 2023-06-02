Trial yet to start for teen charged with armed invasion of secondary school

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A 19-year-old youth has been waiting behind bars for almost four months for his trial to commence.

The teen in question is Gerard DeFreitas, a resident of Clare Hall, who allegedly invaded the premises of the Clare Hall Secondary School earlier this year.

According to reports, the young man scaled the wall of the school’s compound on January 31 while brandishing a weapon.

The teen was apparently accompanied by an accomplice who was also armed.

However, DeFreitas was the only one who was apprehended and charged about a week later for trespassing on the school’s compound, being armed with an offensive weapon, and assault.

He was thereafter taken before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court where he entered a plea of not guilty to all of the charges.

The defendant was then remanded to His Majesty’s Prison to await his trial in April but the matter was instead adjourned.

Yesterday, his trial was again pushed back, this time until June 27.