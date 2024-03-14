Trial underway for ex-cop accused of murdering woman and staging scene as suicide

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Former Police Constable Kasroy Simon is currently on trial, accused of murdering Nicoma McFarlene and staging the scene to appear as a suicide.

The tragic incident took place on February 7 2019, at McFarlene’s home in Freeman’s Village.

Following McFarlene’s death, Simon was detained for questioning at Langford’s Police Station.

Subsequently, he was charged with the offence after an autopsy revealed that McFarlene had been strangled, contradicting the initial belief that she had taken her own life.

McFarlene, a Jamaican national, had arrived in Antigua in October 2018 to assist her mother, Patricia Kenyon, who was preparing for major surgery scheduled for February 27 2019.

On the day of the incident, Kenyon returned home from work around 6.20pm to find her daughter with her left wrist slit in two places.

An empty Clorox bottle and a razor were found on the dining table nearby.

Despite being rushed to the hospital by ambulance, McFarlene was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

It is alleged that Simon and McFarlene were acquainted before her arrival in Antigua and were reportedly close friends.

However, their relationship reportedly soured when McFarlene rejected Simon’s advances for a more serious relationship.

The trial, presided over by Justice Ann Marie Smith, commenced in late February. However, key witnesses in the case are yet to testify.

The trial is expected to continue in the High Court on Friday.

Simon is represented by attorney Andrew O’Kola.