Trial to continue in August for alleged protest organisers

By Latrishka Thomas

The trial against two women charged with organising the infamous ‘Freedom Fighters’ protest last August has been adjourned.

After more than six months of waiting for the police file, the women finally entered not guilty pleas in March, prompting the immediate start of their trial.

Donette Simon of Tindale Road and Shenel Williams of Villa were among several persons arrested after a demonstration against Covid-related rules on August 8 2021, during which police used tear-gas and fired rubber bullets.

The women are jointly accused of “organising a prohibited public meeting” and participating in said event.

Williams is also facing two charges in relation to incitement and encouraging unlawful behaviour.

A few witnesses have already given their evidence and the case was due to wrap up yesterday but the duo’s attorney, Leon Symister, could not be present

The continuation of the trial was then put off until August 24 before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court.