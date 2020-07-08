Trial set for shooting

Spread the love













A 27-year-old Johnsons Village resident will have to face a judge and jury in the High Court for allegedly shooting at his uncle.

In October 2019, Shaquille Joseph reportedly fired shots at his uncle during an altercation which arose when he was asked to move a bucket and tub from his uncle’s fence.

The young man allegedly retrieved a gun from the side of his house and then fired shots at his uncle before fleeing.

His relative was not injured but two spent shells were found at the scene.

Joseph was later apprehended in Ovals Village and subsequently charged with shooting with intent to murder, in addition to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was remanded to prison a week later.

Joseph’s case has now been added to the list of matters to be called in the September assizes at the High Court.