Trial pushed back for teen charged with armed invasion of secondary school

By Latrishka Thomas

The trial of a 19-year-old youth who allegedly invaded the premises of Clare Hall Secondary School has been pushed back by about six weeks.

Gerard DeFreitas, a resident of Clare Hall, is said to have scaled the school’s wall on January 31 while toting a weapon.

The teen apparently had an accomplice who was also brandishing a weapon.

However, DeFreitas was the only one who has been apprehended and charged.

On February 7, the youngster was accused of trespassing on the school’s compound, being armed with an offensive weapon, and assault.

He was taken before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court shortly afterwards and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The defendant was then remanded to His Majesty’s Prison to await his trial on April 20, but the trial did not proceed on that date.

Instead, the matter was adjourned until June 1.

The incident had sparked fear and outrage among parents and teachers who used the incident to stress the need for new and tighter security measures.

However, due to the recent industrial action staged by teachers, improved lighting and CCTV cameras have been installed at some public schools which had been plagued by frequent break-ins and vandalism.