Trial pushed back for man accused of luring another to the beach with sex, in order to kill him

By Latrishka Thomas

Just another two weeks is how long a man who is said to have tried to kill another will have to wait to stand trial.

The accused allegedly lured an older man to a local beach with a promise of sex.

The defendant was supposed to stand trial yesterday but the hearing has been adjourned until May 5.

The alleged incident took place in 2020 when the defendant was 19 years old.

He is said to have become friends with the then 29-year-old complainant via social media in 2019 and would have benefited from favours.

In early 2020, the accused apparently asked the complainant to lend him $100 which he promised to repay within weeks, but when he was unable to make good on his promise, the pair reportedly agreed to have sexual intercourse as repayment.

When the two men met on January 6, 2020, the accused was reportedly armed with a knife which he is said to have concealed in the waist of his pants.

The complainant allegedly picked up the accused to carry out the transaction at Dove Trail Beach in Yeptons, and they went to the back of the vehicle.

The complainant is said to have knelt down with his pants off and was being aroused by the accused when, in a split second, the accused allegedly drew the knife and cut the complainant’s throat.

The accused attempted to run, but the complainant ran behind him and they ended up struggling, at which point the accused allegedly stabbed the complainant several times.

The complainant eventually managed to get hold of the knife and the accused fled the scene.

The complainant then got into his vehicle and quickly drove to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The accused was subsequently arrested and charged with wounding and attempted murder.

Having denied the charges, the man will have to defend himself at trial.