Trial pushed back for community activist Mary John

By Latrishka Thomas

Well known community activist Mary John will now be standing trial on June 5 for allegedly disseminating false information electronically.

John’s case was set for possible trial yesterday, depending on the court’s caseload, but instead of moving ahead it was pushed back.

The defendant, who is represented by lawyers Justin Simon QC and Jan Peltier, is accused of “intentionally, without lawful excuse or justification” sending false information “by means of an electronic system” for the purpose of causing insult and hatred.

The activist will get to defend those charges before Justice Ann-Marie Smith in a short trial.

The charges are in relation to an incident which is said to have taken place on October 5 2021, where John reportedly posted an image of a woman on social media alleging her to be the suspected killer of Piccadilly resident Jane Finch.

According to the Electronic Crimes Act, if John is convicted on the aforementioned charges she could be slapped with a fine of up to $500,000, be imprisoned for up to seven years, or both.