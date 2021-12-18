28 C
The Big Stories

Trial of man who allegedly crushed teen with truck to resume early 2022

By Latrishka Thomas

The trial of a man who allegedly crushed a teenager under a garbage truck four and a half years ago will resume next year.

Charles Powell has been on trial for over a week in the High Court before Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

The proceedings are in relation to a tragic incident which took place on the morning of July 6 2017.

Seventeen-year-old Stephen Perez was said to be working on a garbage truck sub-contracted by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) in Scotts Hill.

The driver of the truck, 59-year-old Powell of All Saints, reportedly lost control of the vehicle when another vehicle sped over the hill towards Potters.

The young Hispanic man was crushed underneath the truck as it overturned in a yard.

The Tindale Road resident was transported to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre and pronounced dead that morning.

On Thursday the trial was adjourned after a photographer gave evidence as a witness.

The matter was then adjourned to January 10 while the court awaits the arrival of the pathologist.

Powell is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

