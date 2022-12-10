Trial of alleged Covid protest organisers to drag into 2023

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

About a year and a half will have passed before two women charged with organising the infamous ‘Freedom Fighters’ protest against coronavirus restrictions see the end of their trial.

The trial against Donette Simon of Tindale Road and Shenel Williams of Villa began in March but the case first came to court over a year ago.

Simon and Williams were among several persons arrested after a demonstration against Covid-related rules on August 8 2021, during which police used tear-gas and fired rubber bullets.

The women are jointly accused of “organising a prohibited public meeting” and participating in said event.

Williams is also facing two charges in relation to incitement and encouraging unlawful behaviour.

It took six months for the police to finally complete the case file, allowing the women to enter their pleas.

They both denied the charges, prompting the immediate start of the trial.

A few witnesses have since taken the stand in the highly controversial case but the trial is still not complete.

There have since been several adjournments, the last of which was issued today.

The trial is now set to continue on January 25 2023.