Trial into murder of ambassador’s daughter enters second week

A trial into the murder of 27-year-old Taitu Goodwin – an Antiguan who resided in Anguilla – is now in its second week.

The case began last Wednesday and is being tried in the presence of a jury, before Resident Judge Shawn Innocent.

Taitu – the daughter of former Ambassador to Cuba Bruce Goodwin – died on September 8 2019 after apparently being stabbed to death insider her apartment. Three days later, on September 11, her ex-boyfriend, Glenville Hodge of Island Harbour, Anguilla, was charged with her murder.

According to court documents, Taitu and Hodge were estranged lovers with a history of domestic violence between them. During their two-year relationship, it is said that Taitu made reports of physical violence against Hodge but reportedly requested no official police action.

The relationship eventually ended. The deceased was in another relationship at the time she was killed.

Hodge has since been detained at Her Majesty’s Prison in Anguilla. He was denied bail last year and a request to have the presiding judge recuse themselves from his case was denied.

About a year ago, his lawyer submitted an application to the court claiming that the judge would be “biased” and would not try his client’s case “with an open mind”.

The application was denied.

A few months before her death Taitu completed her studies and began her practice as a trade and investment officer with the government of Anguilla in the Ministry of Finance.

She was an LLM graduate of Lyon Catholic University and St John’s University and was reportedly well versed in international commercial law and regulations.

Taitu was also the 2012 winner of the Miss Anguilla pageant.