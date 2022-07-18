Trial for quartet accused of killing Bruce Greenaway pushed back

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Many were anticipating the trial of four former law enforcement officers accused of killing Falmouth father-of-two, Bruce Greenaway, which was to start yesterday, but the case has been adjourned.

This is because the High Court’s assizes ends today.

As a result, the matter was pushed to October 31, 2022.

In June 2020, the police arrested and jointly charged police officer Jason Modeste, 45, along with Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, 26, Armal Warner, 21, and Aliyah Martin, 21, with Greenaway’s murder.

The 43-year-old’s lifeless body was found at Indian Creek on April 13 last year – days after his family had reported him missing. He is believed to have been strangled.

The quartet was granted bail by Justice Colin Williams a few months ago in the sum of $40,000 with no cash component.

They each denied the murder charge when they were arraigned in September at the High Court.

Warner is represented by attorney Sherfield Bowen, while Andrew O’Kola represents Thomas.

Wendel Robinson represents Modeste, and Lawrence Daniels is Martin’s lawyer.