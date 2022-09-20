Trial for man accused of rape opens today￼

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

The first witness in a rape trial is expected to be called to the stand to give testimony in the High Court today.

While no evidence was presented yesterday, the prosecution opened the trial and stated the facts of the case before the matter was adjourned.

According to the Crown, a man, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of breaching Section 31A of the Sexual Offences Act (1995).

The incident occurred on September 5, 2018.

It is alleged that the defendant entered the home of the victim’s boyfriend while she was there alone.

Upon realising that she was in the home by herself, the defendant allegedly forced himself on the woman even though she fought him as she did not consent to sexual intercourse.

Justice Colin Williams will continue presiding over the trial in which the defendant is represented by attorney Pete-Semaj McKnight.