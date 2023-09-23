Trial for man accused of incest with daughter

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man accused of committing incestuous acts with his own daughter is scheduled to stand trial on October 3. The trial date was assigned earlier this week during his appearance before Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

In March this year, the defendant denied the counts of incest filed against him.

It is alleged that the accused engaged in sexual activity with his daughter on at least five occasions, spanning from when she was nine years old until she reached 15.

At the time of these alleged offences, the accused was reportedly in his early 40s.

The young girl allegedly became pregnant as a result of this unlawful relationship.

The matter is said to have come to light when the young girl sought child support from the defendant, leading to legal action.